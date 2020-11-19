Johnson Park Center in Utica held a face mask giveaway after receiving an unexpected delivery.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 days ago

Utica held a face mask giveaway after receiving an unexpected delivery.

Today after recieving an unexpected delivery.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod has the story.

This week, johnson park center received over twelve hundred boxes of fema facemasks.

.

None .

None rev.

Ursula meier: so two months ago...i got an email...monday i got a phone call we will be here wednesday with a tractor trailer full of face masks.

How about a giveaway?

Every box contains 100 packs of masks with 5 in each pack.

J-p-c's giveaway is an event of the food pantry which isn't limited by territory.

So any organization in the county can come grab facemasks especially before the holiday.

Rev.

Ursula meier: esp right now thanksgiving is coming up...numbers are up this is perfect timing.

The timing couldn't be better.

Oneida county's coronavirus cases 7-day rolling average is 2.9 percent with 986 total active cases.

If you missed today's giveaway... rev.

Ursula meier: come friday between 1-5pm at johnson park.

..rev sasy it truly is a miracle that a small non for profit agency can help thousand of people at this time...in utica cs...newschannel 2.

> the talk in oneida county over the last several days