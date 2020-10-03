James Cleverly on Priti Patel

Mr Cleverly said Ms Patel's role requires someone“decisive” and “hard working”, as he refused to speculate on a draft reportinto her conduct.

James Cleverly MP hasdefended Home Secretary Priti Patel amid reports she was found to have brokenthe rules for ministers.

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible".

UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria. Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat".

Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report A long-awaited investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel mustbe published without delay, Labour has demanded.