Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Cleverly on Priti Patel

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
James Cleverly on Priti Patel

James Cleverly on Priti Patel

Mandatory credit: BBC Question Time.

No pre-roll ads.

James Cleverly MP hasdefended Home Secretary Priti Patel amid reports she was found to have brokenthe rules for ministers.

Mr Cleverly said Ms Patel's role requires someone“decisive” and “hard working”, as he refused to speculate on a draft reportinto her conduct.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report [Video]

Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report

A long-awaited investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel mustbe published without delay, Labour has demanded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe' [Video]

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe' as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack [Video]

UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following Vienna attack

The decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack [Video]

UK terror threat level raised to severe after Austria attack

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria. Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

James Cleverly James Cleverly British Conservative politician

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal [Video]

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal

James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible". Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Related videos from verified sources

Government 'ruling nothing out' when it comes to coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Government 'ruling nothing out' when it comes to coronavirus restrictions

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the use of the tiered approach tocoronavirus restrictions, but says the Government is "ruling nothing out".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry [Video]

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol [Video]

Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol

Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published