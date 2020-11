Homeowners to be denied help promised by Palm Beach County

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:11s - Published 3 minutes ago

In September, some Palm Beach County homeowners could apply for help under the Emergency Repair Program, one of the many assistance plans under the federal CARES act.

[TAKE VO]HOMEOWNERS ACCEPTED COULDRECEIVE UP TO 50-THOUSANDDOLLARS TO FIX OR REPLACEROOFS, WINDOWS, DOORS, AND AIRCONDITIONING.

TODAY, PALMBEACH COUNTYDEPARTMENT OF HOUSING ANDECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITYCONFIRMED TO CONTACT FIVE 225HOMEOWNERS WERE INITIALLYAPPROVED.

HOWEVER - THEDIRECTOR SAYS THE COUNTYANTICIPATES THAT IT WONABLE TO HELP 25 OF THESEHOMEOWNERS AND OTHERS IN THEPROGRAM MAY NOT HAVE ALL THEIRREPAIR WORK COMPLETED.

