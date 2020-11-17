Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:54s - Published
2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap

2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap

Andrey Rublev takes out U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets, yet it won't be enough to get Rublev into the final four


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 4 Recap [Video]

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 4 Recap

Alexander Zverev advances to the semifinals. Novak Djokovic is eliminated by Daniil Medvedev.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:07Published
2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 3 Recap [Video]

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 3 Recap

Day 3 of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals got underway on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:02Published
2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap [Video]

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap

Novak Djokovic opens his tournament with a winner in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverev for the second time in nine days.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:06Published