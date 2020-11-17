2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap

Andrey Rublev takes out U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets, yet it won't be enough to get Rublev into the final four



Related videos from verified sources 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 4 Recap



Alexander Zverev advances to the semifinals. Novak Djokovic is eliminated by Daniil Medvedev. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 3 Recap



Day 3 of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals got underway on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London, England. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap



Novak Djokovic opens his tournament with a winner in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverev for the second time in nine days. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago