Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong’s tour bus “cemetery”

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Hong Kong’s tour bus “cemetery”

Hong Kong’s tour bus “cemetery”

The city's once booming tourism sector which employs some 260,000 people is suffering due to travel bans and border closures.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Covid-19: Hong Kong-Singapore travel corridor postponed

 The decision is a blow to the two financial hubs' attempts to revive their battered travel industry.
BBC News

China says Five Eyes, including NZ, should face reality on Hong Kong

 China has rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy from the US and allies such as New Zealand, saying they "should face up to the reality" that the..
New Zealand Herald
Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance [Video]

Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance

A new national security law has all but wiped out the mass democracy protests that rocked the city last year and has left swathes of the population too scared to speak out.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Hong Kong: UK and allies express 'serious concern' over China's policies

 The "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing group say China seeks to silence critical voices in Hong Kong.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested [Video]

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested

Three arrested for disrupting a Legislative Council session earlier this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published
Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:10Published
China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal [Video]

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

Fifteen other legislators from Hong Kong's opposition democratic camp resign in solidarity.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published