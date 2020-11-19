Global  
 

Some Alameda County Residents Skeptical About New Stay-At-Home Order Impact

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Andrea Nakano reports on a number of East Bay residents questioning whether COVID curfew will slow virus spread (11-19-2020)


Orange County Sheriff Says Deputies Won't Enforce Stay-At-Home Order, Businesses Worried About New Restrictions

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it would not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom's limited stay-at-home order, saying that deputies "will not be responding to requests for..

San Diego church plans to defy county’s cease and desist order

A Carlsbad church plans to defy a cease and desist order from San Diego County about holding services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, pleasing some worshipers but causing concern elsewhere in..

Allegheny Co.'s Stay-At-Home Advisory Changing Thanksgiving Plans For Some

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on how Pittsburghers on feeling about the new Stay-At-Home Advisory from the Allegheny County Health Department ahead of Thanksgiving.

