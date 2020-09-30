Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel

Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms Patel broke ministerial code by bullying colleagues. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that all over 50s are now eligible to receive a free flu jab. The scheme, which targeted over 65s, has been extended to help the fight against coronavirus and will be available from 1st December. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government and the devolved administrations are working to agree on a set of Christmas rules that will "keep us safe" but "allow people to see their loved ones." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reiterated that it is "too early" to say whether Tier 1 restrictions in England will have to be tightened following the lockdown. Responding to a question by Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, Mr Hancock said "It is too early to do the analysis that (Mr Ashworth) requests, but of course we remain vigilant." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says she cannot comment on areport suggesting that Home Secretary Priti Patel has allegedly bulliedothers. Commissioner Dick said her relationship with the Home Secretary hadbeen "producitve".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Nick Thomas-Symonds has slammed the government’s handling of claims that Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by bullying colleagues. The Shadow Home Secretary added that the inquiry shows “all the hallmarks of a prime ministerial cover up”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn