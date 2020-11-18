Global  
 

Watch: Fighter flying operations from INS Vikramaditya & others at Malabar 2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
The second phase of the Malabar exercise on November 20 saw a high tempo of fighter flying operations from the decks of the two participating aircraft carriers, Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

MiG 29K's of the Indian Navy and the F-18 of the US Navy flew along with the IN's maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and the USN AEW aircraft E2C Hawkeye in seamless coordination.

The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame.

The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20.

