Little Mix didn't realise being in a band would be 'so hard'
Little Mix love their careers but didn't expect being in a band would be so "hard" when they first started out.
Jesy Nelson taking 'extended' break from Little MixJesy Nelson will be taking an "extended" break from Little Mix to deal with undisclosed health issues.
Why is Jesy Nelson taking an 'extended' break from Little Mix?Jesy Nelson is taking an "extended" break from Little Mix due to "private medical reasons".
Little Mix got tipsy during studio sessionsJade Thirlwall says Little Mix got tipsy as they recorded their new album 'Confetti'.