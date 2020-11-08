BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:56s - Published
9 minutes ago
BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..
USATODAY.com
3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best...
Mid-Day - Published
9 hours ago
K-pop band BTS has taken four of the big prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Sky News - Published
15 hours ago Also reported by •
DNA • Upworthy
BTS win four awards, Lady Gaga is artist of the year and Little Mix host - minus an ill Jesy Nelson.
BBC News - Published
4 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Little Mix 'miss' Jesy Nelson as they win 2 prizes at MTV EMAs Little Mix "missed" their bandmate Jesy Nelson as they hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night (08.11.20) and won two prizes, Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:44 Published 4 hours ago
K-Pop boyband BTS win big at MTV EMAs The South Korean pop group BTS won four awards including best song for “Dynamite” and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:30 Published 9 hours ago
BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson *Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 10 hours ago