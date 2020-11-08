BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs

K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act.

BTS triumph at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, taking home four prizes.

BTS won a leading four awards including best song for "Dynamite" and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist..

Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..

BTS win four awards, Lady Gaga is artist of the year and Little Mix host - minus an ill Jesy Nelson.

K-pop band BTS has taken four of the big prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best...