BTS triumph at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared as holograms in front of a cheering crowd on hundreds of screens at the virtual ceremony.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, won a market valuation of around $7.6 billion in its stock market debut on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years. Gloria Tso reports.