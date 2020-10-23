News 18 Weekend Planner from 11/20 - 11/22

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 day ago

WLFI has you covered with a rundown of your News 18 This Morning Weekend Planner.

The weekend is here.

Finally here.

And if you havent started planning out thanksgiving, no worries.

News 18's cody melin has a helpful event for you.

Good morning, cody.

Good morning, marlee.

Yeah, the countdown to thanksgiving is on.

If your pantry is looking a little empty, i have you covered.

You can find all of your holiday favorites down on 5th street.

This saturday from 8 a-m to noon-thirty, lafayette is hosting their annual thanksgiving holiday market.

Items include locally grown fresh fruits and veggies to help make all of your favorite side dishes.

Other local vendors will also be available to help you get started on your holiday shopping list as well.

Masks will be required while shopping downtown.

Once again, the market will be downtown on5th street between main and columbia streets.

For the 19-th year, imagination station is hosting their "hands- on transportation" event.

That's right, despite the pandemic, the event is moving ahead.

This year, however, hands-on means virtual.

Kids will get the chance to do everything from sitting in the cockpit of batmobile replica to pushing the pedal of an indycar.

All from the comfort of home.

The best part, because of covid-19 this year's event is free.

All you need is a computer or laptop and a good wifi connection.

The event starts today and ends december 31-st.

I'll have a link to the virutal event on our website, wlfi dot com.

The best part of at- home actities, your risk of coronavirus is seriously cut down.

But you already know what i'm about to say.

If you go out this weekend, mask up and take that hand sanitizer with you.

Have a safe and fun weekend.

Cody melin, news 18.