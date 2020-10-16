News 18 Weekend Planner from 11/13 - 11/15

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

WLFI has you covered with a rundown of your News 18 This Morning Weekend Planner.

The weekend is here.

Time to kick back and relax.

Here to break down some local events going on this weekend is news 18's cody melin.

Cody, what can people get out and enjoy?

Good morning marvin.

Happy friday the 13- th.

Although today may seem like an unlucky day, i still have some fun events for you to check out.

Purdue fans, cross your fingers for a good storke of luck.

The gold and black face off against northwestern in this saturday's homecoming game.

As news 18 previously told you, kick off has been changed from 7:30 p-m to 5 p-m.

Of course, with the ongoing pandemic only family of the coaches and players will be allowed inside ross-ade.

But no worries, you can still livestream the game or take part in a virtual watch party and tailgate.

We will break down the game on news 18's weekend report.

Candy canes are back at mccord candies.

That's right.

If you want to know how they make them, they've got you covered.

Mccord candies is giving you an inside look at the process of turning sugar, into the festive candy cane everyone loves.

Tours start today and last through december 23-rd.

And for just 5 dollars, why not check it out?

Tickets for open tours (must be bought ahead of time and masks will be required the whole time.

To sign up for a date and time, head to our website wlfi dot com.

While you're downtown, why not support your favorite local restaurant?

This weekend is your last chance to take advantage of lafayette's fresh air eats.

As news 18 previously reported, the program allows main street restaurants to expand their seating into the street.

You can grab a quick bite to eat this evening, from 4 to 10, saturday from 9 a-m to 10 p-m and sunday from 9 to 9.

I know i say it every week, but it's important to highlight.

These are just suggestions on ways you can enjoy your weekend.

With covid-19 cases rising across the state, it's never a bad idea to just order takeout from your favorite local restaurant and play a board game at home.

But if you do plan to head out, wear a mask.

Have a fun weekend.

Cody melin, news 18.