Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status

The designation, which will preserve the Chicago stadium, was announced by the Cubs on social media.

Epstein, who joined the Cubs in 2011, helped the club break its 108-year championship drought with a World Series title in 2016.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium will stay closed through the new year but will continue to produce virtual content as COVID-19 restrictions increase.

Police officers used "brutal, violent and unconstitutional tactics" to quell protests over the killings of Black Americans last summer, a federal lawsuit filed..

Seven years after filing the paperwork, Wrigley Field is to be given federal landmark status in the...