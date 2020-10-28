Global  
 

Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status

The designation, which will preserve the Chicago stadium, was announced by the Cubs on social media.


Sources: Wrigley to get federal landmark status

Seven years after filing the paperwork, Wrigley Field is to be given federal landmark status in the...
ESPN - Published


Wrigley Field Designated As National Historic Landmark [Video]

Wrigley Field Designated As National Historic Landmark

Wrigley Field has been designated a National Historic Landmark, honoring the 106-year-old stadium as an "iconic national treasure."

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
