WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump
President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday.
GOP leaders to meet with President Trump FridayGOP leaders to meet with President Trump Friday
Shirkey, Chatfield to visit White HouseMichigan Republican legislative leaders are getting pressure from Trump voters and from the president himself in what could be a Hail Mary strategy to stop final certification of the Michigan vote.
Pressure is on Republican legislators to stop the Michigan election certificationMichigan Republican legislative leaders are getting pressure from Trump voters and from the president himself in what could be a Hail Mary strategy to stop final certification of the Michigan vote.