Nick Wright on GSW season: Steph Curry will have to carry the offense without Klay | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:57s - Published
Nick Wright reacts to the latest news that Klay Thompson is officially out for the season due to injury, & discusses what this could mean for the Golden State Warriors.

Nick feels the Warriors were overvalued even before Klay's injury, but is curious to see how Steph Curry adjusts as the solo act on offense.

Steph will have to carry the team and, as a top ranked player, could very well get it done.


