'I am sorry that my behaviour has upset people' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:24s - Published 10 minutes ago 'I am sorry that my behaviour has upset people' Home Secretary Priti Patel has praised 'brilliant civil servants' in her first TV comments since being forced to apologise over bullying allegations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Motorist has very Canadian reaction to bad drivers in intersection



Road rage is becoming all too common in our world lately. Everybody is in a hurry and patience seems to be wearing thin. We've all seen people lose their temper over seemingly minor or innocent.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:21 Published on October 17, 2020