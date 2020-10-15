Watch: Iconic buildings in Delhi illuminated on World Children's Day

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for Covid-19 commenced on Friday. Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the survey is aimed at identifying and testing symptomatic people living in containment zones and densely packed areas. District officials said all the containment zones and super spreader areas are being covered through teams including teachers, municipal corporation staff, Asha workers and civil defence volunteers. The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission. There are currently over 4500 containment zones in Delhi. Around 9500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting the door-to-door survey. Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:53Published
Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
On World Diabetes Day, Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organized a cycle rally to National War Memorial at India Gate complex on November 14. Senior officers including Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta took part in the rally to spread the message of 'Cycle to Avoid Diabetes'.
While Delhi Government imposed ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali over pollution concerns and extant COVID situation, a few children feel there should be some relaxations, as the decision would "spoil fun". "I am sad, but anyway we have to follow the rule, but there should be some relaxations, for half hour at least," said Yash near India Gate. "As Diwali came, govt got reason to ban firecrackers, but it is the only festival when we burst crackers. They should shut factories causing pollution," said Arpit. However, another child said that we should burst as less crackers as we can.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Children's Day to spread awareness of children's rights. The day is celebrated every year to promote children's..
Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford holds a graduation ceremony for its NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) patients as part of World Prematurity Day. The day brings awareness to this health..