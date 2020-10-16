Watch: Shilpa Shetty gives fans first glimpse of daughter Samisha's face

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing adorable glimpses of daughter Samisha on social media.

However, in all the pictures and videos, the munchkin's face was hidden.

On Friday afternoon, fans finally got the first glimpse of little Samisha's face.

Shilpa stepped out with Samisha and waved for the paparazzi calling out to her.

Soon, glimpses of the nine-month-old were widely shared on social media.

Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed Samisha through surrogacy on February 15.

The celebrity couple are also parents to seven-year-old son Viaan.

On work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years.

Shilpa will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

The Bollywood diva also has Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2 in the pipeline.