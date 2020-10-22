Global  
 

Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying.

During her apology Ms Patel said her team are “working to change the culture” of the organisation adding that it’s a challenging environment where they make “life and death decisions every day”.

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people" [Video]

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"

A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.

Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code [Video]

Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code

Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully". The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code [Video]

Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code

Former Work and Pensions Secretary, David Gauke said despite getting on with Home Secretary, Priti Patel, it’s “tradition in this country to resign” should you break the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment [Video]

Hancock: UK government confirms vaccine MHRA assessment

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

