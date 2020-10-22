Patel: We’re working to change the culture

A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.
Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully". The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code.
Former Work and Pensions Secretary, David Gauke said despite getting on with Home Secretary, Priti Patel, it's "tradition in this country to resign" should you break the ministerial code.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations.