Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying.

During her apology Ms Patel said her team are “working to change the culture” of the organisation adding that it’s a challenging environment where they make “life and death decisions every day”.

Report by Browna.

