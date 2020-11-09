Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany

Global  
 

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda.


