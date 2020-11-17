Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emmanuel Acho: Seahawks' win doesn't mean much against just a decent Cardinals team | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:59s - Published
Emmanuel Acho: Seahawks' win doesn't mean much against just a decent Cardinals team | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho: Seahawks' win doesn't mean much against just a decent Cardinals team | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marceullus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss last night's win over the Arizona Cardinals by the Seattle Seahawks.

Acho feels the Seahawks' win doesn't mean much because he was never sure about the great caliber of the Cardinals.

Therefore, he's skeptical of Seattle's greatness and solid play since the Cardinals are only subpar over all.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler’s Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler’s Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho break down the Thursday Night Football matchup in week 11 between the...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho break down the Thursday Night Football matchup in week 11 between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Acho feels Kyler Murray's Cardinals need a win tonight..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published
Emmanuel Acho: Seahawks face a must-win vs Cardinals on Thursday | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Seahawks face a must-win vs Cardinals on Thursday | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will face Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night football. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are on opposite sides on whether this game is a must-win..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:34Published
Emmanuel Acho: Despite win over Ravens, Cam doesn't leave much room for error as both present & future Pats QB | SPEAK FOR YOURS [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Despite win over Ravens, Cam doesn't leave much room for error as both present & future Pats QB | SPEAK FOR YOURS

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho dive into the New England Patriots' win over the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend, giving the Pats their 2nd win in 2 weeks. However, although Cam Newton brought the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:00Published