Emmanuel Acho: Seahawks' win doesn't mean much against just a decent Cardinals team | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marceullus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss last night's win over the Arizona Cardinals by the Seattle Seahawks.

Acho feels the Seahawks' win doesn't mean much because he was never sure about the great caliber of the Cardinals.

Therefore, he's skeptical of Seattle's greatness and solid play since the Cardinals are only subpar over all.