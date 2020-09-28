Global  
 

A single YouTube video sparked a feud among some of TikTok's top creators. Here's how.

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz
TikTok’s most-followed user Charli D’Amelio andher sister Dixie faced serious backlash after sharinga video to their family’s YouTube channel.Dixie was criticized for gagging and thenthrowing up after eating a snail that theirpersonal chef cooked for the family.In the same video, Charli discussed her goalof hitting 100 million followers on TikTok.This led their guest, James Charles, to jokinglyask her, “Was the 95 not enough for you?”.Charli lost more than 1 million followers inunder 24 hours as a result of the statement.Trisha Paytas, a 32-year-old YouTuber who is nostranger to controversy herself has posted dozensof videos about the incident, calling the sisters out.Charli has since gone live on Instagramto address the “misunderstanding” andask Paytas to leave her alone.“I don’t even know if I want to do thisanymore,” she said, breaking down in tears.Charles eventually joined the conversationon Twitter to defend Charli.

“y’all expect herto know how to be a perfect role model?”


