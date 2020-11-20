Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'
7 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'
Talk about a dynamic duo!
Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa embrace punk-rock vibe for their new "Prisoner" collab music video.
Plus, there's some 'Good News' for Megan Thee Stallion fans as she just released her debut studio album.
