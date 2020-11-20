Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'

Talk about a dynamic duo!

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa embrace punk-rock vibe for their new "Prisoner" collab music video.

Plus, there's some 'Good News' for Megan Thee Stallion fans as she just released her debut studio album.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa: Debut 'Prisoner' [Video]

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa: Debut 'Prisoner'

(CNN) Things get interesting when Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa record a duet. The superstar artists have teamed up for a single, "Prisoner," the video of which takes them and the viewers on a wild ride. It..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Dua Lipa Talks Working With Miley Cyrus On 'Prisoner' [Video]

Dua Lipa Talks Working With Miley Cyrus On 'Prisoner'

ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante caught up with Dua Lipa, who shared what it was like to work with Miley Cyrus on their new collab "Prisoner".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:10Published
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’ . On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News.’. The first song on the album, “Shots..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published