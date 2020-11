JPS officials announce how classes will be held after holidays Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:23s - Published 21 hours ago JPS officials announce how classes will be held after holidays 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 16 WAPTS CECIL HANNIBALIS LIVE AT JPS HEADQUARTERSWITH WHAT WE'VE LEARNED---CECILTHAT UPDATED RESTART PLANGOES IN FRONT OF THE SCHOOLBOARD ON DECEMBER 1ST..AFTER GOING VIRTUAL FOR THEENTIRE FALL SEMESTER , JPSWANTS TO GIVE STUDENTS THEOPTION TO COME BACK TO THECLASSROOM.PARENTS OF ELEMENTARYSCHOOL STUDENTS WILLCHOOSE FROM TRADITIONAL INPERSON LEARNING ORREMAINING VIRTUAL.HIGHSCHOOL ANDMIDDLESCHOOL STUDENTWILL HAVE THE OPTION OF AHYBRID LEARNING SYSTEM ORSTAYING STRICTLY VIRTUAL.EXTRACURRICULARACTIVITIES WILL ALSO MAKE ACOMEBACK WITH HIGHSCHOOLBASKETBALL AND SOCCERSTARTING IN DECEMBER.JPS SAYS THESE PLANS WILLREMAIN FLUID DUE COVID-19<WE HAVE A PLAN THAT WEBELIEVE IS RIGHT AND ISNECESSARY FOR OUR SCHOLARSBUT WE CAN'T DISMISS THEDATA AS WE'RE WATCHING THECOVID CASES IN THE AREA ANDACROSS THE COUNTRY SO WEWILL CONTINUE TO WATCHTHOSE AND PIVOT ASNECESSARY OR DELAY OURPLANS AS NECESSARY





