Trump announces plan for lowering drug costs

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 week ago

HAVE NOW TESTED POSITIVE OR BEENPRESUMED POSITIVE SINCE THESTART OF THE PANDEMIC.TODAY...PRESIDENT TRUMPANNOUNCED NEW REGULATIONSINTENDED TO LOWER THE COST OFPRESCRIPTION DRUGS.ONE OF THE NEW RULES WOULD TTHE COST OF DRUGS ADMINISTEREDIN A DOCTOR’S OFFICE TO THE COSTOF DRUGS ABROAD."To address this unfairness andto lower prices for Americans,we’re finalizing the MosFavored Nation rule.

Rememberthat name most favored nationrule.

Nobody’s ever done this.THE OTHER RULE REQUIRES THATREBATES FOR DRUG COMPANIES FORMEDICINES PERSCRIBED TO MEDICARERECIPTIENTS GO DIRECTL