Iron Mask Movie Clip - Freezing The Dragon - Plot synopsis: For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure!

In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon.

This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale - ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China's Great Wall - also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon's final performances.

Director Oleg Stepchenko Actors Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Flemyng Genre Action and Adventure, Fantasy