Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook forecasts COVID-19 spread

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:12s - Published
Facebook forecasts COVID-19 spread

Facebook forecasts COVID-19 spread

A new county-by-county forecast from Facebook projects San Diego will see another 10,000 cases by the end of the month.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Snap shares jump to record high [Video]

Snap shares jump to record high

Shares of Snap jumped by more than a third Wednesday morning after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user growth and revenue forecasts as more people signed up to chat with friends and family..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Snap shares zoom 34% to record high [Video]

Snap shares zoom 34% to record high

Shares of Snap jumped by more than a third Wednesday morning after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user growth and revenue forecasts as more people signed up to chat with friends and family..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published