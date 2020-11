Fort Pierce cancels 2020 holiday parade over COVID-19 concerns

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:48s - Published 2 minutes ago

As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the state, one city along the Treasure Coast is deciding to cancel its 2020 holiday parade.

THIS YEAR'S HOLIDAY PARADE.NOW ..

THEY'RE PLANNING FOR ANALTERNATIVE CELEBRATION ..WITH SAFETY IN MIND.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S DEREK LOWE SPOKETO BUSINESS OWNERS ABOUT WHATNORMALLY WOULD BE ONE OF THEBUSIEST DAYS OF THE YEAR.<< LL TOP: SEVERAL BUSINESSESDOWNTOWN SAY THEY HAVE BEENPREPARING FOR THIS YEAR'SHOLIDAY PARADE WITH LIGHTS ANDDECOR ONLY FOR IT TO BECANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.

PKG: 1:09 JEFFGROTH, OWNER, 2ND STREETBISTRO IT'S A BIG FANTASTICFAMILY GATHERING THATUNFORTUNATELY WON'T HAPPENTHIS YEAR.

DISAPOINTED... BUTUNDERSTANDING... 1:24 JULIANHEWATT, OWNER, HARD AXE LOUNGEIT'S NOT GOING TO BE THE SAME,NO MATTER WHAT.

NOTHINGMATCHES THE PARADE.

THAT'S HOWBUSINESS OWNERS IN DOWNTOWNFORT PIERCE ARE REACTING TOTHE CANCELLATION OF THISYEAR'S 32ND ANNUAL HOLIDAYPARADE.

1:20 NAT POP JEFFACTUALLY WE'VE GOT THE BESTPLACE... JEFF GROTH OWNS THE2ND STREET BISTRO LOCATEDRIGHT AT THE BEGINNING OF THENORMAL PARADE ROUTE.

59 JEFFIT'S ONE OF OUR BUSIEST DAYSOF THE YEAR AND PEOPLE ENJOYIT.

SANTA IS THERE ON ASURFBOARD CRUISING DOWN THEROAD.

AS OF NOVEMBER 19TH,THERE HAVE BEEN A TOTAL OF3,344 CORONAVIRUS CASES INFORT PIERCE, ACCORDING TO THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.30 JULIAN THE ONLY THING I CANSAY NOW IS WATCH OUT FOR NEXTYEAR... JULIAN HEWATT OWNS THEHARD AXE LOUNGE... HE SAYSHOLDING MORE CROWD CONTROLLEDEVENTS OVER THE HOLIDAYS MAYBE THE BEST ALTERNATIVE -- NOWTHAT THE PARADE IS CANCELLED.19 JULIAN WHEN YOU SPREADSMALLER EVENTS OUT, IT KIND OFOPENS UP THE WINDOW FOREVERYBODY FOR THEM ALL TO COMEOUT.

LL TAG: AND THAT ISEXACTLY WHAT THE CITY ISPROPOSING.

OFFICIALS SAY THECHRISTMAS TREE DOWNTOWN WILLBE LIT ON THANKSGIVIWEEKEND.

THEY'RE ALSO LOOKINGINTO PLANS FOR A DRIVE AROUNDPARADE, THAT IF APPROVED, WILLBE ANNOUNCED BEFORETHANKSGIVING.

REPORTING INFORT PIERCE.

IM DEREK LOWE.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5.