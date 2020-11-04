Global  
 

Macon-Bibb Elections Supervisor comments on GA vote certification

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It's been a busy election season for local election offices.

Has two business days post-certification to request one, which would be paid for by local jurisdictions.

After an official recount that ended earlier this week.

Macon-bibb elections offices are not only preparing for the runoff election in january... but they're also preparing if the president calls for a third recount.

Jeanetta watson/ macon-bibb county elections supervisor "we will make sure that the data and voter information from that election is kept available in the event that we have to go back to it to conduct a recount."

As a reminder... you have until december seventh to register for the runoff election, and until january first to request an absentee ballot if you're not elderly




We analyzed the number of ballots rejected in Florida during the 2020 General Election and found a dramatic decrease.

After initially being deadlocked on a vote to certify the election, The Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted unanimously to certify election results Tuesday evening. The motion to hold another vote..

