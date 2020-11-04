Macon-Bibb Elections Supervisor comments on GA vote certification

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 minutes ago

Has two business days post-certification to request one, which would be paid for by local jurisdictions.

It's been a busy election season for local elections offices.

After an official recount that ended earlier this week.

Macon-bibb elections offices are not only preparing for the runoff election in january... but they're also preparing if the president calls for a third recount.

Jeanetta watson/ macon-bibb county elections supervisor "we will make sure that the data and voter information from that election is kept available in the event that we have to go back to it to conduct a recount."

As a reminder... you have until december seventh to register for the runoff election, and until january first to request an absentee ballot if you're not elderly