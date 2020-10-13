Global  
 

Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria clicked by paparazzi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Paps snapped Bollywood divas in Mumbai.

'SOTY 2' actress Tara Sutaria was clicked at Mumbai airport.

Tara looked comfy in her airport attire.

Director, Farah Khan paid a visit to a salon in Juhu.

Paparazzi also got hold of Malaika Arora with her adorable dog.


Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Indian actress

B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai [Video]

Famous dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at T-series office in Mumbai's Andheri. Fatehi dolled up in a floral dress. Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen along with the actress. Both actors are set to release their music video 'Naach Meri Rani' on October 20. Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar also posed with the actors. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was snapped at Mumbai Airport. Actress looked sporty in her airport look while also ensuring COVID precautions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
B-town divas spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai. She was looking beautiful in her casual attire. Shilpa was also seen teasing the paps with a flying kiss. Malaika Arora was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was looking gorgeous in her white dress. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sutaria were also spotted in Mumbai. Sanya Malhotra was snapped at Juhu. She looked cute in her sports attire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria Indian actress


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis [Video]

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day. The former Maharashtra CM's remark came while he was responding to Bandra sweet shop row. "We are believers of the concept of 'Akhand Bharat'. We believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," Fad navis said. Recently, video of a Sena leader asking a sweet shop owner to change its name went viral. The incident had taken place at Karachi Sweets located in Mumbai's Bandra West. In the video, Nitin Nandgaokar could be heard asking the shop owner to drop the word 'Karachi'. The Sena leader also told the sweet shop owner that Karachi reminds one of Pakistan. Nandgaokar further insisted on changing the sweet shop's name to something 'Marathi'. Later, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter and called the demand futile. Raut had clarified that changing the shop’s name was not the party's official stance. Karachi Sweets is an almost 60-year-old shop located in Mumbai's Bandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, team gets attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai; four arrested

 Carry Mandis and his three associates have been taken into custody and a case has been registered under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
DNA

Covid: Favipiravir shows hope in Mumbai trial

 The current favipiravir trial was conducted from May 3 to July 3 among 150 patients admitted at Breach Candy Hospital on 75 patients and another 'control group'..
IndiaTimes
Mumbai tour operators visit Kashmir to promote tourism [Video]

Tour and travel operators from Maharashtra have initiated an "Unlock Kashmir Tourism Campaign" with support from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department. Around 70 members of travel operators, writers and journalists from Mumbai visited Kashmir. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry in JandK took a temporary hit. Hence the Tourism Department of JandK supported the initiative to invite renowned tour operators and writers from Mumbai as an innovative method to promote the derailed tourism sector in the valley.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:02Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Rajeev Khandelwal On Nepotism: Those Who Use The Term Are Foolish [Video]

Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to be back on our screens with Naxalbari, where he plays a police officer. During the promotions, we got the chance to interact with the talented actor. From opening up about how the cast and crew managed to shoot the series in Goa in the middle of the pandemic, to how his spouse reacted to it, and how the story was changed due to the current situation. He also opened up about nepotism and the 'Bollywood mafia'.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 27:07Published
Punjab state icon Sonu Sood clicked in Juhu [Video]

Bollywood actor cum 'social worker' Sonu Sood was snapped in Mumbai's Juhu. Sonu Sood has been making to headlines for his generous work amid COVID. Recently, the actor was appointed as Punjab's state icon by the Election Commission of India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Juhu Juhu Place in Maharashtra, India

COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja [Video]

Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches. "There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of COVID-19 we're going to celebrate it at home. We support govt's decision," said a local at Juhu beach.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Farah Khan Farah Khan Indian film director, producer and choreographer

Daily Punch - Mirzapur cast already on to season 3; budget & principal actors fee hiked [Video]

Mahesh Bhatt To Take Legal Action Against Actress Luviena Lodh, Director's Lawyer Issues Statement. In other news Farah Khan has officially shelved the remake of Satte Pe Satta due to copyright issues. For all the latest updates from the entertainment world, keep watching Daily Punch!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:51Published
Bollywood stars get papped in and around Mumbai [Video]

Bollywood actor John Abraham was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. He looked hot in black attire. Ileana D'Cruz was spotted in casual look in the city. Ranbir Kapoor was seen at YRF studio in Andheri and he looked dashing in black look with the 'essential' mask on. Director-Producer Farah Khan was snapped wearing a mask outside a salon in Juhu. Ranveer Singh was also snapped in the city in cool look. Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked outside Mumbai airport.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Tara Sutaria celebrates 25th birthday, shares stunning solo photo from her Maldivian vacay with rumoured beau Aadar Jain

Tara and Aadar were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party last...
DNA - Published


Tara Sutaria shares sunkissed selfie | Tara Sutaria new post [Video]

Actress Tara Sutaria on Friday treated her fans with a stunning selfie of herself on social media. #TaraSutaria #AadarJain #TaraSutariaInstagram

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published
Tara Sutaria poses in Bikini | Tara's Maldives vacay [Video]

Actress Tara Sutaria celebrated her 25th b'day wih her bf Aadar Jain in Maldives. #TaraSutaria #TaraSutariahotpic #TaraSutariaMaldivevacation

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published
Tara Sutaria to celebrate her birthday in Maldives [Video]

Actress Tara Sutaria is celebrating her 25th birthday today. The actress flew to Maldives ahead of her birthday with rumored beau Aadar Jain.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published