Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had set the Blueson their way to a fifth straight win.

Lampard said: “He (Werner) had a coupleof chances and some times it doesn’t go in for you, but I thought he was areal threat for us throughout.

“You need players of that quality to win gamesand the pace he travels with the ball is something special.

He was sounselfish and you rely on those players who are top-class.”