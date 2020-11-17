'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh on November 20 said Bihar too needs to work on "Love Jihad" as many other states are in the process of making laws for it. He said, "I believe that Love Jihad has become a cancer for social harmony today ... Now many states are in the process of making laws for it. Bihar too needs to work on love jihad."
Devotees gathered to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on last day of Chhath Puja. Most people stuck to the traditional practice of offering prayers at river banks. Devotees flouted the guidelines issued to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. Lucknow's Gomti riverfront, Ganga banks in Varanasi and Patna were abuzz with devotees. However, many devotees stayed back home and offered 'arghya' to the rising sun. They offered 'arghya' from temporary water bodies, made specifically for the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also celebrated the festival at his official residence. Kumar offered 'arghya' to the rising sun and refrained from stepping out. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42Published
The Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the 'protection and promotion' of cattle in the state. Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted about the decision, saying that the first meeting of the cabinet will take place on November 22 in Agar Malwa, which is the location of India's first cow sanctuary set up by the state government in 2017. Representatives of the departments of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare will be part of the cabinet. The latest 'Hindutva' move comes close on the heels of a plan to formulate a law against 'love jihad' - the conspiracy to convert Hindu women alleged by some Hindutva groups. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:47Published
The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners. "Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too... whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published
In last 24 hours, 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state, informed Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.
While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Nodal Officer, Amit Malakar on November 21 stated that COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in the district at 37,115 total cases, and they are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season. He said, "COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced night curfew in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ratlam, including Indore between 10 pm to 6 am.
Two patients suffered burn injuries after fire broke out at a floor of Super Speciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Nine patients were evacuated to a safer place. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the flames.
People were seen not wearing mask while shopping in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on November 21. Administration urged locals to follow all COVID SOPs in public place. COVID cases continued to surge in Karnataka as active cases stand at 24771 today.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43Published
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on November 17 informed that state government has decided to set up a drafting committee to make a strict law against 'love jihad'. "We have decided to set up a drafting..