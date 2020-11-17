'Love jihad a cancer': Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others

Global  
 

Union minister Giriraj Singh commented on the issue of 'love jihad' and the plans of many states to formulate laws against it.

'Love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women, alleged by some Hindutva organisations.

Singh said that 'love jihad' is a cancer for communal harmony and the newly formed government in Bihar should make a law to penalise it.

Bharatiya Janata Party governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have already announced their intention to punish 'love jihad'.

Watch the full video for more.


