Bihar too needs law against 'Love Jihad': Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now". He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
Devotees gathered to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on last day of Chhath Puja. Most people stuck to the traditional practice of offering prayers at river banks. Devotees flouted the guidelines issued to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. Lucknow's Gomti riverfront, Ganga banks in Varanasi and Patna were abuzz with devotees. However, many devotees stayed back home and offered 'arghya' to the rising sun. They offered 'arghya' from temporary water bodies, made specifically for the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also celebrated the festival at his official residence. Kumar offered 'arghya' to the rising sun and refrained from stepping out. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42Published
Devotees flocked to ghats in Patna to offer 'argha' to Sun God on the last day of Chhath puja. It is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today is the final day of the festival, and on the fourth and the final day, devotees pray before sunrise and end their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies.
Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'. "The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.
Madhya Pradesh proposes law against 'love jihad' with 5 years jail; Barack Obama wrote on Dr Manmohan Singh: He was chosen by Sonia Gandhi as he wasn't a threat to Rahul Gandhi; India says UN Security..