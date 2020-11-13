Global  
 

Bihar too needs law against 'Love Jihad': Giriraj Singh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh on November 20 said Bihar too needs to work on "Love Jihad" as many other states are in the process of making laws for it.

He said, "I believe that Love Jihad has become a cancer for social harmony today ... Now many states are in the process of making laws for it.

Bihar too needs to work on love jihad."


