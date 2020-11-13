Bihar too needs law against 'Love Jihad': Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh on November 20 said Bihar too needs to work on "Love Jihad" as many other states are in the process of making laws for it.

He said, "I believe that Love Jihad has become a cancer for social harmony today ... Now many states are in the process of making laws for it.

Bihar too needs to work on love jihad."