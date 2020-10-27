Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.
Pope Francis on Saturday installed 13 new cardinals, including the first African-American to hold the high rank, further expanding the pontiff's impact on the group that will one day elect his successor. Fred Katayama reports.
[NFA] Nearly all social gatherings of individuals from more than a single household will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled on Friday, citing a continued surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.
Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season.
