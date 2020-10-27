Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

US frontline health workers discuss virus stress

 Frontline health care workers with the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they are overwhelmed by the spike in COVID-19 cases and frustrated people are..
USATODAY.com

US election: Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an 'assault'

 President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn Wisconsin's election results by tossing ballots only from the state's two most heavily Democratic counties is an..
New Zealand Herald

Lawmakers pledge reforms after death of 16-year-old Maricella Chairez in a Wisconsin jail

 The response comes three years after the teen's death, as details come to light.
USATODAY.com

Trump sues Wisconsin governor, officials to try to reverse election results

 President Donald Trump sued Wisconsin officials Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to reclaim a state he lost by about 20,700 votes.
USATODAY.com

Fred Katayama

Pope installs 13 new cardinals [Video]

Pope installs 13 new cardinals

Pope Francis on Saturday installed 13 new cardinals, including the first African-American to hold the high rank, further expanding the pontiff's impact on the group that will one day elect his successor. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published
L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions

[NFA] Nearly all social gatherings of individuals from more than a single household will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled on Friday, citing a continued surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published
Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist [Video]

Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:13Published
Dow, S&P pull back from record highs [Video]

Dow, S&P pull back from record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

With Covid-19 raging, Wisconsin Gov. Evers strongly advises people to stay home

With the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to skyrocket in Wisconsin and his...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

COVID In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue New Public Health Emergency, Extend Mask Mandate [Video]

COVID In Wisconsin: Gov. Evers To Issue New Public Health Emergency, Extend Mask Mandate

In a radio address on Thursday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a new public health emergency which will extend until January 2021, as COVID continues to surge in the state. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published
Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider mask mandate challenge [Video]

Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider mask mandate challenge

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:27Published
'A nightmare scenario' COVID-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin [Video]

'A nightmare scenario' COVID-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin

Dr. Ryan Westergaard called the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, a nightmare scenario. Now, Governor Evers is begging Wisconsinites to wear a mask and stay home.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:17Published