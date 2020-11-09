Meenakashi Lekhi attends golf tournament in Delhi

Twitter apologized for geo-tagging 'Ladakh in China', assured rectification: Meenakashi Lekhi



Chairperson of Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, Meenakashi Lekhi informed that Twitter has accepted the mistake of wrongly geo-tagging part of "Ladakh in China". "We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China and informed that they will rectify it by Nov 30," Parliamentarian further said.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970