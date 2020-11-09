Global  
 

Meenakashi Lekhi attends golf tournament in Delhi

BJP leader and MP from New Delhi Constituency Meenakashi Lekhi participated in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unity Golf Cup Tournament on November 22.

The sports event was organised at Siri Fort Sports Complex in Delhi.

Limited gathering was observed at the sports complex amid COVID-19 pandemic.


