Joan of Arc Trailer - Leelee Sobieski, Chad Willett, Peter O'Toole She died at 19... 500 years later, her legend and legacy is stronger than ever Leelee Sobieski shines as the legendary warrior Joan of Arc, who, at seventeen, led one of the greatest campaigns for freedom the world has ever witnessed.

Supported by an all-star cast, with glorious cinematography, music score and stunning scenery, Joan of Arc is a riveting epic film of faith, inspiration, triumph and tears.

Born to be a peasant French family, young Joan hears the voice of saints calling out to her to unite her besieged nation.

Gaining an audience with the young king, Joan convinces him to allow her to command an army into battle - an adventure that leads to thrilling victories and heartbreaking betrayals - as Joan of Arc defies all odds and marches into history.

Also starring Peter O'Toole, Robert Loggia, Jacqueline Bisset, Peter Strauss, Maximillian Schell, Olympia Dukakis, Powers Boothe,Shirley MacLaine, Neil Patrick Harris.