Video Credit: KEZI - Published 6 minutes ago

Restaurants are scrambling to make plans on how they will survive with only being allowed takeout orders, especially during the holiday season.

How are restaurants holding up 4 days into the statewide freeze?

Thousand.

Its been four days since the state was put on a two week freeze -- and many business owners are holding their breath -- waiting to see if they'll come out -- on top.

As kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy shows us -- one local restaurant isn't getting as many takeout orders as they expected.

But thanks to donations from the community -- she thinks it'll all work out.

For patsy's mckenzie stage stop, along the mckenzie highway&*nats of cars it's a local favorite.

Family-owned.

Homemade food from scratch.

And familiar faces left and right.

Patricia: "this is an amazing community."

From the pandemic to the historic wildfires and now the 2-week freeze&this will be the ultimate test to see if they can manage to stay afloat.

Patricia: "i'm very lucky because i do not have a high overhead."

She thinks she will come out on top because she doesn't have to pay any employees -- since she had to layoff her entire staff months ago.

But not*every restaurant can make it through by only doing takeout orders.

She says she expected far more than what they've gotten so far.

Bridge: just three days into this so called 'freeze' she tells me many people have walked inside these doors asking to eat inside.

But once they're told that they can only do take-out orders -- many of them end up leaving without ordering a thing.

Patricia: "this is a community stop.

People like to sit and talk, and we're unable to do that right now."

President of the eugene area chamber of commerce brittany quick-warner says -- many businesses are on edge.

Brittany: "one of the hardest parts is not knowing if two weeks is the only amount of time they're going to be shut down."

That's why shopping and buying local is key.

Brittany: "a lot of our restaurants were adapting and they were setting up outdoor seating options for folks through the winter."

For wilson, she plans to use the money from thanksgiving orders to pay her former employees anyone else who might need a boost.

Patricia: "people are awesome and they're rallying together to help us get through this time."

Reporting in lane county kennedy dendy