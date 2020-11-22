Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

The Doors To Sweden's Stunning Icehotel Have Opened



The doors to Sweden's stunning Icehotel have opened. This is the 31st reincarnation of the spectacle, it's an ephemeral art exhibition made entirely of snow & ice from Torne River. There are12 unique art suites in Icehotel #31 & six new art suites in Icehotel 365. There's also a ceremony hall for intimate weddings & other celebrations. Luca Roncoroni, Icehotel Creative Director, says: “the pandemic forced us to think differently, but the result is a stunning homage to Sweeden."

