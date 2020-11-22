Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

The doors to Sweden's stunning Icehotel have opened. This is the 31st reincarnation of the spectacle, it's an ephemeral art exhibition made entirely of snow & ice from Torne River. There are12 unique art suites in Icehotel #31 & six new art suites in Icehotel 365. There's also a ceremony hall for intimate weddings & other celebrations. Luca Roncoroni, Icehotel Creative Director, says: “the pandemic forced us to think differently, but the result is a stunning homage to Sweeden."
The Government said a further 489 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 66,541. As of 9amon Friday, there had been a further 28,507 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirusin the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,977,167.
Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the challenges in Covid-19 management in the capital. Kejriwal said the most challenging is the rate of infection during coronavirus spread. Delhi CM highlighted the various steps taken in Delhi to control virus spread. Watch the full video for more.
