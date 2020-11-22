Global  
 

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
The country that gained attention for an unorthodox response to the pandemic downsizes public gatherings to eight people from the previous upper limit of 300.


