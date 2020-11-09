Tarun Gogoi's condition critical, on life support post battle with Covid-19|Oneindia News

The health condition of three-time former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi remains critical.

He has been battling post-Covid health complications for a month now, despite some positive signs.

The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader had become completely unconscious on Saturday afternoon after difficulty in breathing.

He also suffered multiple organfailure.

Since Saturday, Gogoi has been on mechanical life support at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where a team of doctors is monitoring his health and efforts are being made to revive his organs with medicines and dialysis.

Gogoi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital the next day.

He had recovered from COVID-19 after two months.

