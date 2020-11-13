Global  
 

Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Christmas is "not going to be normal this year"but said it was "good news" England will soon be emerging from a month-longlockdown.


Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

England to enter strengthened three-tier system [Video]

England to enter strengthened three-tier system

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.

Covid: Norfolk's 'start of Christmas' missing without Thursford Spectacular

 A variety show that attracts 100,000 each year has been cancelled for the first time in 43 years.
Online Black Friday will be a stiff test for the virtual high street

 but a ‘seismic’ shift in Covid shopping habits will mean a cold Christmas for the actual high street Coronavirus may be doing its best to cancel Christmas..
Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London [Video]

Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London

A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erectedin New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will bedecorated for Christmas. On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new homeopposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from theNorth East.

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed [Video]

Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."

How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances? [Video]

How can Rishi Sunak plug the hole in public finances?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is promising to put the public finances back on a“sustainable path” for the future as he prepares to unveil his first spendingreview.

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities [Video]

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Diwali 2020: UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak lights diyas at 11th Downing Street for first time, watch here

 This is the first time in the history of the UK that 11th Downing street was lit up with diyas. Rishi Sunak, born to Punjabi Hindu parents, Chancellor of the..
