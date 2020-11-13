Christmas is not going to be normal, says Chancellor

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Mondayas he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covidwinter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep thevirus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.
A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erectedin New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will bedecorated for Christmas. On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new homeopposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from theNorth East.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of thethings that we’ve been able to do as we’ve learned is get data, see what worksand see where we can improve things."
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn