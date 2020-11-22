Global  
 

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’

PM Modi at G20 summit: ‘Important to keep focus on fighting climate change’

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations.

Addressing the G20 side event on 'Safeguarding the Planet', PM Modi said India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them.

"Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," PM said.

The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, PM Modi said.

