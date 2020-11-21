Global  
 

India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at 15th G20 Summit

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:14s - Published
India aims to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 15th G20 Summit on November 22.

He said, "It is equally important to keep our focus on fighting climate change.

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way.

We aim to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030.

We are encouraging a circular economy." "Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment and commitment of my govt, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices.

India is not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them," he added.


