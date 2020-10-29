'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that when he slammed officials at the inauguration of a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) building, he didn't want to take away from the good work done by officers.



Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged the automobile industry to manufacture flex fuel engines in the country. The road transport and highways minister was addressing a virtual conference. Gadkari highlighted how companies from USA, Brazil and Canada are manufacturing flex-engines which gives consumers a choice to either use ethanol or petrol. In his address, Gadkari also thanked Bajaj and TVS for manufacturing scooter running on bio-ethanol fuel. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25 Published on January 1, 1970

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at non-performing officials during the virtual opening of the new National Highways Authority of India building in Dwarka, Gujarat. ‘The decision to construct the building was taken in 2008, the tender was awarded in 2011 and the project worth Rs 200-250 crore has been completed after nine years. In the meanwhile, two governments and eight chairmen have changed. This project was delayed only due to indecision of officials,’ Gadkari said during the event. ‘I feel ashamed. I had personally conducted three-four meetings for it. I have been insisting on reforms... Now as the tradition is, records will be prepared to blame the contractors alone for approaching the NCLT,’ the minister added. Further attacking the non-performing officers, Gadkari suggested that photos of those who delayed the project for 11 years should be hanged in the building. Saying that the national highway authority needed urgent reforms, he said, the time had come to act against the non-performing employees. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:56 Published on January 1, 1970