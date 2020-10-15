Nitin Gadkari on infra projects, MSMEs & govt’s EV plan l #HTLS2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on infrastructure projects, the current state of MSMEs, the Covid challenge and the way ahead for the country.
Gadkari said that while initially there was some hiccup, at present there is no impact of Covid on construction activities across the country.
Gadkari also spoke on his government’s ambitions in the field of electric mobility.
The Union Minister also recounted his journey of recovering from Covid and urged people to follow all preventive measures.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that when he slammed officials at the inauguration of a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) building, he didn't want to take away from the good work done by officers. He was only expressing exasperation at the completion of the building in 12 years, compared to the planned 2 years. Watch the full video for more.
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the state of the economy, the way forward and the RBI proposal to allow business houses into banking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Khara said that second quarter has seen some change and there is a revival in demand post the unlock announcement by the government. On the RBI’s proposal to allow corporate houses into banking, Khara said that as long as corporate governance is tight the ownership structure should not be much of an issue. The SBI Chairman also spoke on the recent Yes Bank crisis and the state of MSMEs in the post lockdown world. Watch the full video for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, informed state minister for MSME, Sidharth Nath Singh on November 24 to ANI. He added, "The ordinance provides for jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty."
Residents from Australia's second-largest state of Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, were allowed to re-enter Tasmania on Friday (November 27), reuniting families who had been apart for months.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on November 25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has also approved equity infusion by Government of Rs 6000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, comprising of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited and NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on November 25, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Limited. "With this, there'll be no further restrictions on depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits", he said.