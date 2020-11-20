McConnell Says Congress Should Redirect Unspent Stimulus Money

McConnell backed Treasury's Mnuchin in his extraordinary clash with the Federal Reserve.

Both want Congress to reallocate unspent stimulus funds to support small businesses.

"American workers should not lose their jobs needlessly when a second round of the job-saving Paycheck Protection Program for the hardest-hit small businesses would make a huge difference." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement on Friday afternoon.

His supporting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's call is not surprising.

The call is for Congress to repurpose unspent stimulus money, reports Business Insider.

It also backs the Trump administration in its extraordinary clash against the Federal Reserve.