‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress

PM Modi took a veiled jibe at the Congress party while inaugurating the multi-storeyed flats in the capital for Members of Parliament.

‘In Delhi, the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades.

After 2014, work started to address this problem.

The long-pending issues for decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating.

Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending for years,’ PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also added that construction of many buildings that started under this government finished even before the scheduled time.

‘During the time of Atal ji, the discussion of the Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built in this government.

After a long wait of 23 years Ambedkar International Centre was built in this government.

There were discussions over the War Memorial in the country for decades.

War Memorial was built near India Gate in memory of the brave martyrs of the country in this government,’ PM Modi said.

Watch the full video for all the details.