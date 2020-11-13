Victoria reopening after covid lockdowns

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown



Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an effort.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago

Trump: No COVID-19 lockdown for this administration, 'time will tell' about the future



President Trump said his administration would not go to a national COVID-19 lockdown while speaking from the Rose Garden. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago