Victoria reopening after covid lockdowns

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of LockdownCanada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an effort..
Trump: No COVID-19 lockdown for this administration, 'time will tell' about the futurePresident Trump said his administration would not go to a national COVID-19 lockdown while speaking from the Rose Garden.
Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For LockdownDr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US.
He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic.
Fauci appeared on "Good..