Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria reopening after covid lockdowns

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Victoria reopening after covid lockdowns
Victoria in Australia will be reopening after a long covid lockdown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an effort..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump: No COVID-19 lockdown for this administration, 'time will tell' about the future [Video]

Trump: No COVID-19 lockdown for this administration, 'time will tell' about the future

President Trump said his administration would not go to a national COVID-19 lockdown while speaking from the Rose Garden.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown [Video]

Fauci Says U.S. Has Not Appetite For Lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that there was "no appetite" for lockdowns in the US. He said steps like wearing masks and social distancing could be enough to control the pandemic. Fauci appeared on "Good..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published