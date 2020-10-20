Global  
 

Juve gear up before Champions clash against Ferencvaros

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Andrea Pirlo's Juventus train ahead of their Champions League match against Ferencvaros.


Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

Ronaldo double gives Juventus victory

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in four minutes to give Juventus victory over Cagliari and lift the Serie A champions to second in the table.
BBC News
Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:55Published

Ferencvárosi TC Ferencvárosi TC

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win [Video]

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win

Ronald Koeman laments red card Gerard Pique received during 5-1 Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:51Published

Andrea Pirlo Andrea Pirlo Italian football player and coach

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Women's Champions League: Chelsea drawn against Benfica, Manchester City face Gothenburg

 Chelsea will play Benfica, Manchester City face Gothenburg and Glasgow City take on Sparta Prague in the round of 32 in the Women's Champions League.
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling [Video]

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published
Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview [Video]

Stade Rennais v Chelsea: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Chelsea travel to Rennes in the ChampionsLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published