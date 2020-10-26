Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP

Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 7.0% of its value.

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 7.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.5%.

Amgen is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs, trading up 2.4% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: AXP, CRM [Video]

Dow Movers: AXP, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce. om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: HD, AXP [Video]

Dow Movers: HD, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, American Express has lost..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: AXP, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: AXP, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Apple registers a 57.8% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published