Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP
In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, American Express has lost about 7.0% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.5%.
Amgen is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs, trading up 2.4% on the day.
